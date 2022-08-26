Suspected Crypto-Scam Biz Shut Over COVID Fraud Concerns

By Irene Madongo (August 26, 2022, 4:30 PM BST) -- The U.K. Insolvency Service said on Friday a company that may have been involved in virtual currency fraud has been shut down amid concerns it abused a government-backed lending program designed to support companies affected by COVID-19. The agency said Micasa WW Ltd. was suspected of being involved in a crypto scam, but a lack of accounting records meant it was not possible to verify whether its business was legitimate trading activity. Various authorities in Europe and the U.K. have reported scams involving crytpocurrencies such as bitcoin; in March, the Financial Conduct Authority said it has launched more than 300 probes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS