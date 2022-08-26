Solicitors' Annual Practicing Fees To Rise 7.5% in October

By Marialuisa Taddia (August 26, 2022, 6:07 PM BST) -- The Legal Services Board approved on Friday a 7.5% increase in the amount of money solicitors must pay annually to renew their permit to practice that will fund the profession's regulatory ecosystem to the tune of more than £110 million. The Solicitors Regulation Authority, one of the regulatory bodies supervised by the LSB, said in a press release on Friday that individual practicing fees for 2022-23, as agreed by the LSB, will increase from £266 ($315) to £286; the SRA's share of this amount will increase by 4%, from £145 to £151. According to the SRA, which regulates 200,000 solicitors and...

