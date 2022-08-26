SRA Fines Law Firm Over Money-Laundering Risks

By Ashish Sareen (August 26, 2022, 5:47 PM BST) -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority has fined a law firm based in northeast England £1,300 ($1,540) for failing to put in place policies and procedures to guard against money-laundering risks. The SRA said Thursday that it had sanctioned Hewitts Solicitors on Aug. 10 for a number of breaches, including its failure to carry out a compliance and documented risk assessment for nearly five years from mid-2017 until February, contrary to a warning notice the legal regulator had issued in 2019. And the firm, based in County Durham, also failed to have in place up-to-date policies, controls and procedures to mitigate the risks...

