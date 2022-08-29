Eased CDC Isolation Rules Create New Hurdles For Employers

By Vin Gurrieri (August 29, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines this month to say that people exposed to the coronavirus don't have to automatically quarantine. The CDC updated its recommendations related to COVID-19 on Aug. 11, guidance that included the agency loosening its recommendations for how people should approach the days immediately after being exposed to the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease. The CDC's updated quarantine recommendations give employers more legal leeway to allow workers who've been exposed to the coronavirus to populate physical workplaces. (iStock.com/Ladanifer) Instead of a mandatory quarantine period, the CDC now suggests that, regardless of...

