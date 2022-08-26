Golden Corral Wants 4th Circ. To Rehear COVID Coverage Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (August 26, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The national buffet chain Golden Corral asked the Fourth Circuit for an en banc rehearing of its case for pandemic-related insurance coverage, arguing that the phrase "imminent loss" in its $50 million policy with Illinois Union Insurance Co. should cover intangible damages from COVID-19. In a petition to the court, which had already once rejected its argument, the restaurant company on Thursday wrote it was "simply impossible for the relevant policy to require tangible physical damage now and promise coverage for an 'imminent loss' that has not yet occurred." The Raleigh, North Carolina-based chain sought to distinguish itself from other businesses fighting...

