KKR-Led Group Pulls $15B Bid For Ramsay Health Care

By Renee Hickman (August 26, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Ramsay Health Care is not interested in discussing an "inferior" takeover proposal valued at about AU$84.93 ($58.53) per share put forth this week by a consortium led by private equity firm KKR, although the Australian hospital operator said Friday it remains open to discussions if the group is willing to make an improved bid. The announcement comes after Ramsay said in a late Thursday statement that the KKR-led group had withdrawn its original takeover offer, valued at about $14.8 billion and launched in April. The group is still showing interest in a deal, but Ramsay said it would not continue to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS