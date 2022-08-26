Highmark Win Preserved In 'Whistleblower' Firing Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 26, 2022, 1:21 PM EDT) -- In a precedential ruling Friday, the Third Circuit upheld the dismissal of a former Highmark employee's lawsuit over his alleged retaliatory firing for whistleblowing, holding that his reporting of purported fraud at the company did not protect him from being terminated for harassment. U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote in the court's opinion that plaintiff and former fraud investigator Alastair Crosbie—who a year prior to his firing claimed that some doctors in the Highmark network had convictions for selling opioid prescriptions and others lacked proper licenses—failed to show that the company's firing of him was pretextually based on his prior whistleblowing....

