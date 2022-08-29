American Samoa Gov't Argues Against Birthright Citizenship

By Rae Ann Varona (August 29, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The American Samoa government told the U.S. Supreme Court Monday that imposing birthright citizenship on American Samoans would deprive them of the right to decide their status, going against American Samoa-born individuals who earlier appealed to the high court. Three Utah residents who were born in American Samoa had asked the nine justices to review a Tenth Circuit ruling that Congress, and not the courts, was responsible for determining whether those born in American Samoa should automatically become native-born citizens. The Utah residents had argued that Tenth Circuit "repurposed" a series of 1901 decisions concerning the statuses of territories at the conclusion...

