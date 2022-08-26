EPA Proposes Treating 2 PFAS Chemicals As Hazardous

By Keith Goldberg (August 26, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday proposed to treat two widely used PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances, which could open the industry up to Superfund liability for releases and cleanups. The EPA's proposed rule would designate two per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are often known as "forever chemicals" due to their longevity in the human body and environment, as hazardous under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA. The agency said there's significant evidence that the two targeted PFAS chemicals — perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS — may substantially endanger human...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS