11th Circ. Revives Family's ID Theft Suit Against BB&T

By David Minsky (August 26, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday revived a suit against BB&T involving a Venezuelan family that was swindled out of $861,000 of their life savings after identity thieves got access to their account, finding the customers were within their legal time period in trying to recover their money. Writing for a three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Robin S. Rosenbaum vacated a summary judgment from the Southern District of Florida issued against Jesus Rodriguez, Alixon Colombo de Alvarez, and Mariana Colombo after finding they were still within their statutory one-year limit when they notified the bank of fraudulent wire transfers. Judge Rosenbaum rejected...

