ExpressJet Lands Ch. 11 OK For Key Worker Pay Plan

By Jeff Montgomery (August 26, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt regional carrier ExpressJet Airlines LLC landed a fast-tracked Delaware Bankruptcy Court approval Friday for up-to $450,000 in key employee retention bonuses, telling a judge it faces potentially disastrous worker defections without authorization to supplement their pay. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath approved the measure despite the lack of a creditors' committee in the case, after attorneys for the company said imminent worker losses could threaten the value of the company's key remaining assets ahead of a planned liquidation. ExpressJet Airlines filed for Chapter 11 protection Aug. 23, reporting that it had been unable to recover after the loss of...

