4 More Small IPOs Tap Public Markets For $62M Combined

By Tom Zanki (August 26, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Four companies began trading Friday after completing initial public offerings totaling $62 million, under the combined guidance of eight law firms, continuing a wave of small IPOs going to market despite otherwise harsh conditions for new listings. Biotechnology firm PaxMedica Inc., Jianzhi Education Technology Group Co. Ltd., e-commerce firm Jeffs' Brands Ltd. and website manager Onfolio Holdings Inc. are the latest entrants to public markets. The quartet followed several smaller offerings, meaning those under $40 million, which dominated the IPO pipeline in recent weeks. PaxMedica, advised by Dechert LLP, raised $8 million by offering 1.5 million shares at $5.25. The company...

