Travers Smith Sees Revenue Grow To £195M

By Ashish Sareen (August 26, 2022, 7:08 PM BST) -- London law firm Travers Smith LLP said Friday that it had seen robust growth in its business despite challenges caused by COVID-19, rising levels of inflation and the war in Ukraine. The firm said in its provisional results that turnover increased 5% to £195 million ($229.5 million) for the financial year ending June 30, compared to £185.7 million for the corresponding period reported the previous year. But profit per equity partner — another measure of the financial health of a law firm — dipped 8% from £1.22 million to just over £1.1 million. Edmund Reed, Travers Smith's managing partner, said that...

