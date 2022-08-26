Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ax Of Cancer Screening Claims

By Andrew Karpan (August 26, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday denied a small cancer screening company's attempt to overturn a number of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that indicated some of the language in a patent covering radiation therapy could also be found in other, older patents, handing a win to larger Swedish radiotherapy rival Elekta AB. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel left untouched a handful of decisions by the patent board appealed by Virginia-based business Best Medical International. Best Medical had targeted six different PTAB rulings, all of which had legally invalidated some of the claims in its patent on a method for determining the best "radiation beam arrangement" when targeting a tumor in...

