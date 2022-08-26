Killer Of Mayer Brown Partner Gets 23 Years For Murder

By Lauraann Wood (August 26, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- The brother-in-law of slain Mayer Brown LLP partner Stephen Shapiro has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, Illinois state court records show. John Gately III pled guilty before Judge Anjana M.J. Hansen in Cook County Circuit Court on Aug. 19. He had been set to go to trial on Friday on dozens more charges prosecutors filed after he killed Shapiro and allegedly attempted to kill Shapiro's wife, Joan, who is Gately's sister, on Aug. 13, 2018. Judge Hansen ordered that he serve 23 years in prison, with credit for the four years he's already spent...

