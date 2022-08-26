DC Circ. Punts Houston, Dallas Smog Regs Fight To 5th Circ.

By Lauren Berg (August 26, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday transferred to the Fifth Circuit green groups' lawsuit alleging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unlawfully weakened smog protections for Houston and Dallas, saying the agency's decision was not nationally applicable and the case belongs to its sister circuit. Echoing its concerns from oral arguments in May, the three-judge panel never reached the merits of the challenge brought by the Sierra Club and two Texas-based groups, saying the Clean Air Act's venue provision dictates that it can only hear petitions involving challenged rules that are nationally applicable or when the EPA finds that the rules are of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS