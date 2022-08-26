Kucinich Sues Website Creators Over 'Predator' Hiring Claims

By Eric Heisig (August 26, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Former Cleveland mayor, congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich has sued unidentified people behind a website put up in the waning days of his campaign to again lead the city, which accused him of hiring a purported child rapist to collect signatures. The lawsuit, brought Thursday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, said the now-offline website, which is pictured in an included exhibit, has a zoomed-in photo of Kucinich's eyes with text over it that said "Dennis paid a predator." At the bottom of the image, it said "to collect information about your family and friends." The website went live on...

