Redacted Affidavit For Mar-a-Lago Warrant Made Public

By Carolina Bolado (August 26, 2022, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors had reason to believe sensitive documents were being improperly kept at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate after finding "a lot of classified records" intermixed with other documents in a batch handed over by Trump in December, according to an affidavit of probable cause for the Mar-a-Lago search warrant partially unsealed in Florida federal court Friday. The 15 boxes sent by Trump to the National Archives and Records Administration in December had highly classified material intermingled with "newspapers, magazines, printed news articles, photos, miscellaneous print-outs, notes presidential correspondence, personal and post-presidential records," according to the affidavit, whose unveiling was so...

