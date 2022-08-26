Employer Can Disregard Non-Japanese-Speaking Applicants

By Rae Ann Varona (August 26, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appellate board has ordered the department to certify a company's application to sponsor a foreign Japanese-speaking marketing consultant, saying the company was not required to consider two U.S. applicants who could not speak Japanese. A three-judge panel of the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals said Thursday that there were situations in which denial of certification would be warranted, such as when an employer deems a foreign worker qualified for a position and fails to consider a U.S. applicant with similar qualifications. But the denial of T Up Trading Inc's certification was not warranted as the...

