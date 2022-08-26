Investor Must Pay £1.5M To Keep Freezing Order In Fraud Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (August 26, 2022, 7:56 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Friday that a company run by property entrepreneur Nick Candy must stump up £1.5 million ($1.8 million) to continue a worldwide freezing order against a dotcom-era tech investor he's accused of fraud. High Court Judge Simon Bryan gave Candy, who controls Candy Ventures Sarl, until Aug. 31 to deposit the money with the court, or the freezing order against Robert Bonnier and his Dutch social media company would be discharged. Judge Bryan said during an oral judgment that having heard evidence of the cash said to be in Candy's bank accounts and having read his witness statement,...

