Brand Battles: Yuga Labs Takes Aim At Another 'Bored Ape'

By Tiffany Hu (August 26, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club nonfungible tokens is seeking to block a company's attempt to register the term "Bored Ape" as a trademark — plus four other cases you need to know. 'Bored' Before the Board Yuga Labs, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, went to the board on Wednesday to stop California-based Bored Ape Inc.'s trademark application for "Bored Ape," which covers various soaps, essential oils and beauty masks, as well as cellphone cases. The "Bored Ape" NFTs, a series of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS