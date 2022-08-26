DC Circ. Rejects Challenge To Public Housing Smoking Ban

By David Holtzman (August 26, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld a ruling that smoking can be banned in public housing units, citing the government's right to maintain health standards, avoid fire risks and reduce maintenance costs on its property. The decision, written by Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan, turned away arguments from a group that advocates for smokers that the Smoke Free Rule, implemented in 2016, violated public housing tenants' rights to due process and against unconstitutional searches. Six tenants joined NYC Citizens Lobbying Against Smoker Harassment in the suit. Judge Srinivasan wrote that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was within its rights...

