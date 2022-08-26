Prior Ruling Ends Ill. Dental Practices' Virus Coverage Dispute

By Riley Murdock (August 26, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge tossed a COVID-19 pandemic insurance suit from four Chicago-area dental practices, finding their arguments strongly echoed those rejected last year by the Seventh Circuit in a landmark decision. The practices, led by Naperville Dental Specialists and General Oral Health Care PC, argued the interruption of their businesses by the presence of the virus and government shutdown orders qualified as a "direct physical loss" sufficient to trigger insurance coverage under their Cincinnati Insurance Co. policies. But U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer found the Seventh Circuit's December ruling in Sandy Point Dental PC v. Cincinnati Insurance Co. was...

