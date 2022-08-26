Pa. Medical Center Gets Ex-Worker's Vax-Or-Test Suit Tossed

By Abby Wargo (August 26, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday tossed a proposed class action by former employees against a regional health care provider accusing it of unlawfully firing them after they refused to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to regular testing, unconvinced by their "anti-vaccine hocus-pocus" evidence. U.S. Chief District Judge Matthew W. Brann's opinion granted Geisinger Clinic's motion to dismiss the former employees' suit alleging they were discriminated against for refusing to get vaccinated, in accordance with their religious beliefs. The proposed class claimed violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Fifth and 14th Amendments and various state laws....

