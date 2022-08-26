Court Won't Sanction Anti-Mask Shoppers In Discovery Fight

By Matthew Santoni (August 26, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Pittsburgh-based grocery chain Giant Eagle can't sanction shoppers suing over its pandemic mask policy because the grocer's lawyers failed to meet their counterparts to try to resolve their discovery disputes before seeking to toss the complaints or make the shoppers pay legal bills, a federal judge ruled Friday. Senior U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer said Giant Eagle Inc. had failed to follow her courtroom's procedure for showing it held a "meet and confer" on discovery disputes before seeking sanctions against 21 of the 49 consolidated plaintiffs who claim the grocer's early-pandemic face covering policy violated the Americans with Disabilities Act....

