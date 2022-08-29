Insurer Asks Court To Rethink Its OK Of Ill. Salon's Virus Suit

By Riley Murdock (August 29, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. asked a federal court Friday to reconsider its decision greenlighting an Illinois hair salon's COVID-19 pandemic business interruption suit, arguing that two recent Seventh Circuit rulings doom the salon's claims. After the court allowed Treo Salon Inc.'s suit to move forward in May 2021, both parties moved to stay the case in February while awaiting Seventh Circuit decisions in two other cases against West Bend involving the same communicable disease coverage provisions, according to filings in the case. West Bend Mutual Insurance says two recent Seventh Circuit decisions against a pair of policyholders means a hair salon's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS