3 Takeaways From Mar-A-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit

By Carolina Bolado (August 26, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The heavily redacted probable cause affidavit unsealed Friday did not provide many new details about the investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, but it did give hints about what kinds of documents federal authorities found on the Florida property and how they got that information. The affidavit of probable cause that lead to the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate was heavily redacted, with prosecutors saying that even witnesses who are not expressly named in the affidavit could be quickly identified. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) Here are three key takeaways from...

