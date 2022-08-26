Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Won't Force OSHA To Issue COVID Health Safety Rule

By Dorothy Atkins (August 26, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday denied a petition by a group of nurses unions to order the U.S. Department of Labor to make permanent the agency's emergency temporary standard, or ETS, which laid out protections for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 17-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Neomi Rao, a unanimous three-judge panel found that the appellate court doesn't have the jurisdictional authority under the All Writs Act to force the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to adopt the ETS as a permanent safety standard.

The D.C. Circuit said it can't force the Occupational Safety...

