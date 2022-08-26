DC Circ. Won't Force OSHA To Issue COVID Health Safety Rule

By Dorothy Atkins (August 26, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday denied a petition by a group of nurses unions to order the U.S. Department of Labor to make permanent the agency's emergency temporary standard, or ETS, which laid out protections for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 17-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Neomi Rao, a unanimous three-judge panel found that the appellate court doesn't have the jurisdictional authority under the All Writs Act to force the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to adopt the ETS as a permanent safety standard. The D.C. Circuit said it can't force the Occupational Safety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS