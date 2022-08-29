University Settles Sanctions, Fees In 'Penn State Beer' Suit

By Matthew Santoni (August 29, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Penn State University has reached a final deal with Sports Beer Brewing Co. to settle a lawsuit over the ownership of "Penn State Nittany Beer" and similar trademarks, along with sanctions and attorney fees the university had sought against the company's owner, according to filings in Pennsylvania federal court. U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson entered a consent judgment Friday that Sports Beer Brewing owner Paul L. Parshall had two weeks to update the court on his compliance with a March 31 order enjoining him from using the Penn State and Nittany names for beer or cigars, and agreed to dismiss...

