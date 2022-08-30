Delta-8 Vape Co. Wants Counterclaims Knocked Out In IP Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (August 29, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The California company behind the Cake brand of Delta-8 THC vaping products has asked a federal judge to toss "confusing" counterclaims filed by businesses it has accused of leading a "national counterfeit network" that has distributed some $360 million worth of knockoff goods. The court has given LCF Labs Inc. and Homesun Co. Ltd. three shots at fixing the defective claims in their countersuit, AK Futures LLC noted in its filing to California U.S. District Judge James Selna. At this point, the claims need to be dismissed with prejudice, AK Futures said. The second amended countersuit "proffers only conclusory allegations, such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS