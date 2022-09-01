Fla. Judge Seems Inclined To OK Trump's Special Master Bid

By Carolina Bolado (September 1, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge appeared inclined Thursday to appoint a special master to screen the documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for privilege and indicated she would carve out a national security risk assessment currently being conducted by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. In a hearing in West Palm Beach, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon declined to rule from the bench but seemed inclined to at least partially grant Trump's request for a special master to ensure that attorney-client privileged documents have not made their way into the hands of the...

