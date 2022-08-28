Judge Inclined To Appoint Special Master In Mar-A-Lago Case

By Carolina Bolado (August 28, 2022, 12:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Saturday that she is inclined to grant former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a third-party special master to oversee the FBI's review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon issued an order providing notice of her "preliminary intent to appoint a special master" requested by Trump to pull out privileged documents and ensure investigators return personal items. Judge Cannon gave the U.S. Department of Justice until Aug. 30 to publicly file a response to Trump's motion and ordered the government to file under seal a detailed receipt for property seized during...

