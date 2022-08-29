'Evacuation' Definition Saves Virus Coverage Suit, Panel Says

By Ben Zigterman (August 29, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court resurrected a Los Angeles nail salon's COVID-19 coverage suit against underwriters at Lloyd's of London, finding that local pandemic orders amounted to evacuations under its broad civil authority endorsement. An unpublished decision issued Thursday from the Second Appellate District reverses the dismissal of Butter Nails and Waxing Inc.'s suit from the Los Angeles County Superior Court. A Los Angeles nail salon's COVID-19 coverage suit against underwriters at Lloyd's of London has been resurrected by a California appellate court that found local pandemic orders amounted to evacuations under its broad civil authority endorsement. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Unlike many...

