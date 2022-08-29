Workers Urge High Court Not To Pause Collective Cert. Order

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 29, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should reject a call center company's bid to pause a district court's decision granting collective certification in a wage suit, a group of workers said Monday, arguing the ruling won't harm the company. In an opposition brief, the workers urged the justices to deny Maximus Inc.'s bid to stay the district court's decision until it finalizes its certiorari petition challenging the two-step method the court used to grant the Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit conditional certification. The workers said that sending notices to prospective members won't infringe on the company's legal rights and that a high court's...

