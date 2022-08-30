Clark Hill Hires Scheef & Stone Health Care Attorney In Dallas

By Lynn LaRowe (August 30, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The newest member of Clark Hill PLC's health care group in Dallas says his two decades with the U.S. Army Reserves and his five years as a high school band director helped him develop discipline and a focus on results in his legal practice. James Stafford III joined Clark Hill last week after more than 11 years with the Dallas-based Scheef & Stone LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. Outside his work advising dental and physician practice owners in all aspects of regulation and business operations, Stafford works as a judge advocate general attorney representing soldiers as a reservist with the...

