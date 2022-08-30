Judge Reduces Atty Fees In Moving Co. Cybersquatting Case

By David Minsky (August 30, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge recommended that a Florida man pay nearly $743,000 in attorney fees after a district court found him liable for trademark infringement against a California moving company that sued after a misleading website popped up advertising similar services. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt entered his recommendation Friday in the Southern District of Florida, saying that the district court should grant the Feb. 18 motion to award attorney fees but at a reduced amount. The recommendation was made after several factors were considered, including defendant Ohad Guzi's "litigation strategy," which was designed to "cause delay, frustrate discovery and...

