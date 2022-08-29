Latvian Man Extradited To NY On Crypto Fraud Charges

By Elliot Weld (August 29, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT) -- A Latvian man claiming to be a cryptocurrency investor has been extradited to Brooklyn almost a year after he was indicted on charges that he stole $7 million. Ivars Auzins, 29, who sometimes uses the name Aivars Grauzdins, was arraigned Saturday, entering a plea of not guilty to charges of wire fraud and securities fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn. Prosecutors say that between November 2017 and July 2019, Auzins operated a series of purported crypto investment companies that took investments from individuals in the U.S. and elsewhere. These companies allegedly claimed to be using various methods to...

