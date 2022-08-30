PTAB Again Axes Honeywell Patent After Failed Correction Bid

By Britain Eakin (August 29, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Nearly three years after the Federal Circuit remanded two decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidating a Honeywell International Inc. air conditioning patent, the board has again found the claims unpatentable based upon Honeywell's failed bid to correct the priority chain. The PTAB held in dual challenges to the patent lodged by French chemical maker Arkema Inc. and Arkema France that the invention was in public commercial use before the filing date, and so the claims are invalid, according to the board's consolidated remand decisions Thursday. The Federal Circuit had remanded the cases in October 2019 to give Honeywell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS