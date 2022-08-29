State Farm Hit With 2 More Suits Over La. Hurricane Damage

By Faith Williams (August 29, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A furniture store and condominium association in Louisiana have sued State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. over damages to their properties sustained from Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020, claiming the insurance company failed to pay the full amount needed to cover repairs. Our Place Condominiums and Changing Spaces Co. both filed complaints Friday in the Western District of Louisiana with counsel from the same firms — Pandit Law Firm LLC and Robichaux Mize Wadsack Richardson & Watson LLC — claiming State Farm refused to pay the full amount needed to fix the damaged properties and structures although they filed claims in a...

