Poultry Sector Wage-Fixing Case Shows Info Exchange Risks

By Bruce Sokler, Joseph Miller and Tinny Song (August 31, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- On July 25, the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division filed a civil complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland against several poultry processors. The complaint alleges that Cargill Inc., Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms LLC engaged in a decadeslong conspiracy to suppress compensation to poultry processing plant workers by both exchanging competitively sensitive information about wages and benefits and then collaborating on compensation policies. Simultaneously, the DOJ submitted a proposed consent decree to settle the action under which the poultry processors would pay $84.8 million in restitution and the defendants would be...

