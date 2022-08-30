Iancu Downplays Patent Counts For Measuring IP Competition

By Britain Eakin (August 30, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu cautioned Tuesday that U.S. policymakers can't get a clear picture of where the nation stands in terms of geopolitical competition with China by looking only at the number of patents both countries are issuing. While the former USPTO head has warned in the past that China is outpacing the U.S. by generating three times the number of patents around the world, Iancu said during a webinar that the raw data doesn't tell the full story. To get the full picture, those assessing patent counts to determine who's leading the way in technologies...

