4 Firms Drive $15M IPO For Projection Screenmaker

By Renee Hickman (August 29, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Strong Global Entertainment, a maker of premium projection screens being spun out of Ballantyne Strong, is the latest to join a chorus of companies unveiling so-called micro-cap offerings, announcing terms Monday for an initial public offering that could raise up to $15 million and is being guided by four law firms. The British Columbia-based company will offer 3 million shares at $5 apiece, according to a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. Underwriters will also have a 45-day option to purchase an additional 450,000 common shares, 15% of the total number of common shares sold in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS