Yeshiva U. Takes LGBTQ Student Group Fight To Justices

By Jimmy Hoover (August 29, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Yeshiva University, a prominent Jewish-affiliated school in New York City, filed an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reject recognition of a student LGBTQ advocacy group, calling a state court ruling forcing approval of the group "an unprecedented intrusion into the autonomy of a religious organization and a gross violation of the First Amendment." YU and its president, Ari Berman, are seeking an immediate stay of a state court's injunction against it under the New York City Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination in public accommodations. The state trial judge wrongly dismissed the idea that YU, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS