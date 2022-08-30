Greenberg Traurig Adds Winston & Strawn Wealth Mgmt. Trio

By Andrea Keckley (August 30, 2022, 1:12 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP is bolstering its private wealth management expertise with the additions of two former partners and one former practice chair from Winston & Strawn LLP. William Doyle, Lawrence Kern and Eric Nelson have joined Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office as shareholders, bringing with them years of experience serving high-net-worth individuals and families, the firm announced Monday. "What this is about is growing the practice to meet the demand of a client base that certainly — if you count from when the pandemic started to today — has moved around and relocated," Greenberg Traurig executive chairman Richard Rosenbaum told Law360 on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS