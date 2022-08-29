Roche Loses Appeal Against Generic Co. At China's Top Court

By Andrew Karpan (August 29, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- China's highest court has reportedly ruled for the first time on the country's new "patent linkage" system, signing off on a ruling from an intellectual property court in Beijing finding that a generic osteoporosis drug did not infringe a patent owned by a Japanese Roche subsidiary. According to an unofficial text of the decision posted Sunday on a blog run by the Shanghai International College of Intellectual Property, the Supreme People's Court of China came down on the side of a generic drugmaker named Wenzhou Haihe Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., affirming a victory that the Chinese company scored against infringement claims brought by...

