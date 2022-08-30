Small Patent Claims Court Idea Is Popular But Maybe 'Futile'

By Dani Kass (August 30, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Inventors say a small claims court for patent litigation is needed to end "horrific" and bank-breaking trips to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, but one former administrative law judge warned the federal government that it would be "futile" unless participation was mandatory. Nearly 90 public comments were submitted to the Administrative Conference of the United States and made public through the Tuesday deadline, many of which were from members of a group called US Inventor claiming the current system doesn't give small inventors a fair shake in the system. While there were splits about the potential court's structure and powers,...

