Michigan TV Station Gets Ex-Anchor's Sex Bias Suit Tossed

By Amanda Ottaway (August 29, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday dismissed a sex bias and retaliation lawsuit by a fired TV news anchor, finding the station had legitimate reason to let her go after she consistently showed up to work late despite multiple warnings and then racked up two unexcused absences. U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou granted the motion for summary judgment from Grand Rapids-based WZZM. Judge Jarbou found that Shanna Grove, who brought her case under Michigan's Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, or ELCRA, hadn't shown her bosses considered her gender or were aware of the ethics complaint she'd raised when they disciplined and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS