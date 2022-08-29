NLRB Boosts Scrutiny Of Union Apparel Bans

By Braden Campbell (August 29, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board issued its first precedent-shifting ruling of the Biden administration Monday, holding in a split decision that employers violate federal labor law by barring workers from wearing pro-union buttons or other apparel without good reasons. An NLRB panel found Tesla Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act by banning workers from wearing shirts with union logos during a 2017 United Auto Workers union drive. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) A majority comprising Democrats Lauren McFerran, David Prouty and Gwynne Wilcox said Tesla Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act by banning workers from wearing shirts with union logos...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS