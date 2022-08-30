Ex-DLA Piper Atty Presses Court To Pause Cannabis Co. Fight

By Ryan Boysen (August 30, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- An ex-DLA Piper attorney embroiled in a bitter business dispute with the cannabis company she co-owns has again urged a California judge to pause the company's lawsuit against her and let her own lawsuit play out first, arguing her lawsuit is broader and will therefore resolve the overall dispute. In a brief filed Thursday, Shauneen Militello asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephen I. Goorvitch to reverse course and stay Cannaco Research Corp.'s lawsuit, so that Militello's own lawsuit in Santa Monica court can proceed. Judge Goorvitch made the opposite call in June, but after a series of Cannaco's recent discovery...

