Hartford Loses Bid To Undo Deal In MRI Explosion

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 29, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court on Monday upheld a $1.45 million settlement in favor of an MRI repairman and his wife in a lawsuit filed after he was injured by an exploding machine, rejecting the Hartford Insurance Group's argument that a Philadelphia judge's approval of the settlement violated the insurer's due process rights. A three-judge panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania held that the lower court's apportionment of 60 percent of the settlement with A.I. duPont Children's Hospital to loss of consortium for plaintiff John Gleason's wife, Elaine Gleason, was not against the weight of the evidence, as Hartford argued....

